More surgery for young Blue after training mishap

The 19-year-old rolled his ankle in a marking contest during Friday's training session, with subsequent scans confirming a syndesmosis injury to his left ankle.

Surgery was deemed the best course of rehabilitation and Kemp will now be sidelined for at least the next 12 weeks.

Kemp, who was taken by the Blues with pick No.17 in 2019 NAB AFL Draft, underwent a knee reconstruction in July of his draft year and failed to play any senior footy in 2020.

"Brodie has put in a lot of hard work over the last 12 months, from the moment he arrived at the football club," head of football Brad Lloyd said.

"While this news is unfortunate as Brodie was really setting himself for the start of the season, he certainly has the mindset to attack his rehab with professionalism and commitment."