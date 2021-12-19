More Jordan memorabilia sold at auction

The ticket sold for a final bid of $220,000, with a 20 per cent buyer's premium added to the price.

Jordan made his NBA debut on October 26, 1984, at the Chicago Stadium, in front of more than 13,000 people, as the Bulls recorded a 109-93 win over the Washington Bullets.

Jordan played 40 minutes and scored 16 points in the game, as well as recording six rebounds and seven assists.

The stub is the latest piece of Jordan memorabilia to sell for an eye-watering price, with a game-worn belonging to the 58-year-old from his sophomore season at the University of North Carolina selling for a record $1.38 million in May.

Photo: Photosport Caption: Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA finals.