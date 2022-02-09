Mohamed Salah could face Leicester but Sadio Mane will not

Mane's Senegal beat Salah's Egypt on penalties on Sunday in Cameroon.

Salah is back in Merseyside but Mane is due to fly back on Wednesday night having been allowed to go to Senegal to celebrate their first major trophy.

"Pretty much the first thing Mo told me was 'I'm ready'," said Jurgen Klopp.

"He is an experienced player, he is a physical monster. He had a little recovery session on Tuesday and we will see how he feels on Wednesday."

On Mane, who scored the winning kick in the shootout, the Liverpool manager said: "It means the world to him, it means the world to his people, it means the world to Senegal.

"We respect that a lot and would never consider calling back him from there. Let them do what they do in the moment because they deserve it."

The pair last played for Liverpool on 2 January in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

The club have won two league games, two FA Cup ties and beaten Arsenal over two legs in the Carabao Cup semi-final while they were away.

Liverpool are now well stocked in the forward area, with Salah joining familiar team-mates Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino in addition to new signing Luis Diaz while Divock Origi is close to returning after injury.