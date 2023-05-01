Manchester City go top of Premier League

Erling Haaland needed only three minutes to score his record-equalling 34th Premier League goal of his debut season in England, the Norwegian tucking away a penalty.

It moved him level for the single season scoring record of Alan Shearer and Andy Cole.

The Norwegian also became the first player in England's top flight to score 50 goals in all competitions in a season since Tom Waring did so for Aston Villa in 1931.

City's eighth successive league win puts them in first on 76 points with Arsenal second on 75.

Newcastle United also look almost certain to be playing in the Champions League next season after Callum Wilson's double saw them come from a goal down to beat bottom club Southampton 3-1.

Third-placed Newcastle have not played in the Champions League for two decades and their victory puts them on 65 points with five games remaining.

Newcastle dominated the second half, substitute Wilson making an immediate impact with a tap-in goal.

He then had another disallowed for offside, but Southampton's relief was short-lived as an own goal by Theo Walcott put Eddie Howe's side in front.

Two minutes later Wilson, who had come on at halftime, sealed the points after being played in by Alexander Isak.

Meanwhile, a goal from Bruno Fernandes secured Manchester United a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa, increasing their chances of finishing in the top four .

Erik ten Hag's side are fourth in the standings with 63 points from 32 matches and have a game in hand on fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who are on 54 points.

United put Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez to work early with several great chances before they were finally rewarded in the 39th minute.

Martinez dove to push away Marcus Rashford's shot after the United striker's well-timed run, and Fernandes sprinted in for a one-touch shot from a tight angle.

United are unbeaten at home in 15 straight Premier League games, with just three draws.

Diogo Jota scored a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool clinched a 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur to bolster their hopes of qualifying for Europe.

Liverpool have 56 points from 33 games with Tottenham on 54 from 34 games. Liverpool remain seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United who have played one game less.

The teams that finish fifth and sixth will likely qualify for the Europa League next season.

Bournemouth beat Leeds 4-1.

The third placed Arsenal meets Chelsea on Wednesday.