Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo to become EPL's highest-ever earner

United sensationally highjacked Manchester City’s attempts to sign Ronaldo from Juventus on Friday in a deal worth up to £19.7 million ($38.6 million).

Sir Alex Ferguson and Rio Ferdinand played a pivotal role in bringing Ronaldo back to Old Trafford, 12 years after his departure for Real Madrid in a then world record £80 million ($157 million) deal.

The Glazers, United’s owners, hope Ronaldo will have a similar impact at Old Trafford to Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the legendary quarterback helped their NFL franchise to win a first Super Bowl in 18 years in February, 11 months after his signing.

It is understood that Ronaldo’s two-year contract, which includes the option of another 12 months, will see him stand to earn in excess of the £560,000 ($1.1 million) a week that former United forward Alexis Sanchez’s deal was worth at Old Trafford, including bonuses and image rights.

However, the contract is said to be substantially less than Lionel Messi’s £1 million ($2 million) a week deal with Paris Saint-Germain, whom he joined on a free transfer from Barcelona earlier this month. Raphael Varane’s £400,000($780,000) a week deal with United had briefly made him the highest earning player in the Premier League this summe,r but that will now be eclipsed by his new team-mate, with whom he also played at Real.

Sanchez’s move to Old Trafford from Arsenal in 2018 proved a huge flop and he left United last year to join Inter Milan on a free transfer after the Manchester club agreed a £9m ($17.6 million) settlement to get him off their books.