Man United beat Roma

United have scored five unanswered second-half goals to beat the Italians 6-2 in the first leg of their last four tie at Old Trafford.

Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes both found the back of the net twice, while Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood also scored to erase a 2-1 halftime deficit.

Villarreal have beaten Arsenal 2-1 in the first leg of the other semi-final in Spain.

Nicolas Pepe scored what could be a crucial away goal for Arsenal midway through the second-half after Villarreal struck twice in the first half an hour.

Both sides finished the match with 10 men after Daniel Ceballos and Etienne Capoue were sent off for second bookable offences.