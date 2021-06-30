 

Lionel Messi scored twice as he became Argentina's most capped player

09:56, June 30, 2021
The Barcelona forward, 34, made his 148th international appearance, to take Javier Mascherano's record.

 Messi set up Papu Gomez's sixth-minute opener, before scoring a penalty and adding a second just before half-time to extend his record goals tally to 75.

Elsewhere, Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani scored a 21st-minute penalty as Uruguay beat Paraguay 1-0.

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez also scored in Argentina's win and the team are now unbeaten in their last 17 games.

They take on Ecuador in the quarter-finals on Sunday, while Uruguay play Colombia on Saturday.

Hosts Brazil play Chile, while Paraguay face Peru.

   

BBC
