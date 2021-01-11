Leeds United crash out of FA Cup

Crawley's best run in the FA Cup came in 2012, when they reached the fifth round -- the only other time they have made it past the third round.

Bernardo Silva scored two goals and Phil Foden another as Manchester City strolled to a 3-0 win over Championship (second-tier) Birmingham City.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea were also up against League Two opposition but avoided any embarrassment with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Morecambe.

Championship club Barnsley beat League Two Tranmere Rovers 2-0 while Bristol City, also of the Championship, needed an 83rd-minute goal from Chris Martin to beat League One (third tier) Portsmouth 2-1.