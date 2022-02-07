LeBron James scores 29 points on return as LA Lakers beat New York Knicks

The Lakers overturned a 21-point first-half deficit to pull off their biggest comeback win of the season.

James, who missed the previous five games with a knee injury, added 13 rebounds and 10 assists to record his 103rd career triple-double.

Malik Monk weighed in with 29 points and Anthony Davis 28 for the Lakers.

Monk scored 18 in the third quarter as the Lakers came from 71-56 down at half-time in LA.

RJ Barrett scored a career-high 36 points for the Knicks but could not prevent a fifth loss in six games.

The Lakers sit ninth in the Western Conference and the Knicks 12th in the Eastern Conference.