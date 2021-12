The first footballer of Kanak origin to represent France, Zimako played 13 times for the French national team, scoring twice.

At club level he played for Saint-Étienne, Bastia and Sochaux, and won a Ligue 1 title in 1981 with Saint-Étienne.

Nicknamed Zigzag, due to his ability to evade defenders, Zimako helped New Caledonia to gold at the 1987 Pacific Games.

Zimako would later coach the national team.