Joshua and Fury may give up world titles

The all-British heavyweight showdown would be the first fight in history in which all four heavyweight titles are on the line.

Fury, 32, is WBC champion while Joshua, 31, holds the IBF, WBA and WBO belts.

"We have a fight on our hands, and sorry to the governing bodies, that eclipses all belts," promotoer Eddie Hearn said.

"We've just got to be a bit careful because you may be on the verge of saying, 'Let's just get rid of politics right now. Let's just drop all the belts because if we lose one belt, we might as well lose them all,' he told Matchroom Boxing.

"You've got the biggest fight in world boxing," added Joshua's promoter.

Joshua raised the prospect of a bout against Fury by knocking out Kubrat Pulev at the weekend.

But the WBO expects Joshua to face Oleksandr Usyk next, increasing the chance Joshua will give up the belt or Usyk will be paid to 'step aside'.

Boxing's governing bodies receive financial sums for their involvement in fights.

"You are paying each governing body hundreds of thousands of dollars," Hearn continued.

"Now you have got another guy who probably wants seven figures to step aside.

"We have just got to be careful because ultimately the aim of this fight has always been to be for the undisputed championship.

"We will do whatever we can to make sure that every belt in boxing is on the line in the Tyson Fury fight.

"What we won't be is held to ransom and we won't let politics get involved in a fight that boxing needs."

Earlier this week Fury's promoter Frank Warren said the only thing that could prevent the fight was "egos".

Warren pledged to work "collectively" to deliver the fight that he believes "all sports fans want to see".