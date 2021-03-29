Joseph Parker strikes quick bond with new trainer Andy Lee

Parker has had a productive three weeks with Andy Lee after ending his eight-year partnership with Las Vegas-based New Zealand trainer Kevin Barry.

“It’s gone well, I’ve enjoyed it so far. I’ve been happy,” Parker, the former WBO champion, told Boxing UK.

“Andy isn’t changing a lot, he’s just working on correcting a few things, tidying me up and making sure I’m well-prepared for this fight.”

Parker said the short turn around for this fight on the back of his latest win over Junior Fa had meant his time with Lee was about establishing a bond rather than reinventing things too much.

But they felt there was value in trying to quickly correct some punching techniques to try to improve Parker’s power which has come in for criticism.

“A lot of hard work is going to be done ... leg strength, sparring, training,” Parker said of the build-up to fighting Chisora on May 2 (NZT).

“We are going to put in a lot of work to get a great result.”

The first phase of the training camp had been held in Ireland where Lee, who was recommended to Parker by current WBC champion Tyson Fury, was based.

They were now hoping to shift to England to link with Fury if a heavyweight unification fight with Anthony Joshua is confirmed for “The Gypsy King”.

Parker is enjoying his return to Britain where he has a good profile and knows the fight against the rugged Chisora opens another chance for him to get nearer to a title shot and his dream of being a two-time world champion.

What he will get from the unpredictable Chisora is another matter.

“You don’t know what to expect from him … whether it’s going to be the calm guy or the crazy guy … I’m just open to whatever he is going to bring,” Parker told Boxing UK.

“He's going to be putting on constant pressure, throw some big bombs and looking to get me out of there. He’s still in a position where he’s very respected as a fighter. He’s had some good fights of late, and we know he’s going to give everything he has.

“This is one of those fights where you have to be smart. You have to be aggressive at times, and you have to be smart at times, move around. It’s about adjusting in the ring to what he brings.”