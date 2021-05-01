Joseph Parker ready for Derek Chisora pressure

The New Zealand boxer had four straight wins to his name ahead of his bout with British fighter Derek Chisora in Manchester.

However, a lack-lustre victory over Junior Fa in February meant most pundits still felt Parker had more to prove in his quest to regain world champion status.

The 29-year-old admitted it wasn't his best work but said the fight wasn't much of a gauge for a clash with former title challenger and no-nonsense veteran Chisora.

"They're two totally different styles.

"Junior Fa's style was move and hug, punch every now and then. With Derek, it's no secret. He's going to come forward, apply the pressure and throw punches everywhere."

At 37-years-old, and with 10 losses on his record, on paper Chisora might appear past his best to some.

But the burly Brit remained a credible threat, pushing leading contender Oleksandr Usyk all the way before losing a narrow points decision to the unbeaten Ukranian star six months ago.

The always colourful Chisora wasn't short on confidence.

"I'm going to do what I do best.

"Come forward, fight, chuck hell. Just roll the dice and rock and roll.

"Come out of the gates and just go."

Chisora's manager, former heavyweight world champion David Haye, agreed there would be no surprises.

Haye said it wouldn't be Chisora's mindset to try and win on points, particularly against a highly skilled boxer like Parker.

"We're not having a boxing match with Joseph Parker.

"It has to be a fight. There will be a knockout, this is not going the distance. This is about how much Joseph Parker can take.

"He's got a great chin, 12 rounds with AJ (Anthony Joshua) and Dillian Whyte, who hit him on the button many times.

"Derek's going to have to do something very, very special."

Parker felt up for the challenge. Especially with new trainer Andy Lee in his corner.

The pair only joined forces seven weeks ago but Parker says training camp with the Irishman had gone very well.

"He's a great guy to be around. Very fun, positive energy.

"But when it's time to get into the gym and work there's a switch, where he doesn't take any bullcrap.

"He's all about working hard, no complaints and listening."

Lee is the second cousin of, and cornerman for, British star Tyson Fury.

The reigning heavyweight world champ recommended the pair to each other - also giving them the use of his gym and a house for their camp.

The "Gypsy King" had since declared Parker an "honorary gypsy", and Lee said he was convinced the partnership would work when Fury told him the Kiwi-Samoan fighter was "one of us".

"I don't know how to describe it but I knew what he meant instantly, and it's been proven to be true.

"We're very comfortable in each other's company and Joseph's been very open with me since the first day. That was a good sign."

It all pointed to the pairing becoming long-term, and Lee was on board with Parker's desire for them to stay together beyond this weekend's bout.

But both acknowledged that was heavily dependent on victory against Chisora.

And Parker knew that was far from guaranteed, in a matchup where much was on the line.

"The loser of this fight has a lot of questions they have to ask themselves, so I feel this is a very important fight for both of us.

"Win this fight and there's a lot of opportunity out there with other fighters and other big fights."

That big reward of victory - and the heavy price of defeat - had Joseph Parker striving for a statement making performance to start the latest chapter of his career.