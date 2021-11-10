Joseph Parker better prepared for Chisora rematch

In the last bout between the two back in May, the pair went the whole 12 rounds, and in the end, Parker won on a split decision despite dropping to the canvas in the first round.

Lee, who had limited time to prepare Parker for the first fight, says they've come along way since then.

"Last time I'd had Joe for five weeks and it just wasn't long enough to affect any change, to embed any habits or instincts we'd been trying to work on.

"This time Joe has a great understanding of what we're trying to do and when we weren't in camp he's been working on it himself and its more about the mindset as much as it is anything technical.

"I've seen a change in Joseph since the last time and he's definitely focussed.

"Joseph sees the opportunity for himself and the way the heavyweight division is at the moment that when he gets past Chisora he's right there with any of them.

"He'd never fight Tyson Fury because they're as close as brothers, but anyone else in that division I'd be very comfortable putting Joe in with them."

Parker says he's excited for what will be his first ever rematch.

"I'm excited to see the improvements that I've been making in camp, I know we didn't have the longest camp last time, but we've had longer together this time so there are no excuses."

He has no doubts about what he'll be up against again.

"Derek is one tough guy, he comes forward and puts on the pressure.

"That's what he did and that's exactly what he's going to do again and I feel this fight is going to be different as I've had more time to work on things and my confidence is growing every single day seeing the improvements."