History for Brazil football

Formiga, who made her Brazil debut at the 1995 World Cup as a 17-year-old, has played in every Olympic tournament since women's football made its debut at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

The Sao Paulo midfielder is looking to finish her career with an elusive gold medal having won the silver in 2004 and 2008, while the 2016 Games in Rio ended in heartbreak when the home team lost their semi-final and the bronze medal match.

Meanwhile team-mate Marta became the first woman footballer to score in five consecutive Olympic Games when she netted twice in their 5-0 win.