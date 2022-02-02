Help arrives to ensure Pacific Games happens

"Due to the combination of COVID-19 and the social unrest in November/December period, the progress of construction is badly affected, said Chairman of the Solomon Islands National Hosting Authority Jimmie Rodgers.

"With the current workforce we will not be able to complete the facilities on time for the games next year. The additional staff will ensure the facilities are completed in time for the Games."

Rodgers said the additional staff will support the Pacific Games project and Pacific Games Village for accommodation at SINU Kukum Campus which will then be transferred by the NHA/PG 2023 to SINU as accommodation for its students.

