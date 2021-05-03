Hamstring injury set to sideline top Tiger for 'some weeks'

Cotchin is set to miss "some weeks" after coming from the field in the dying stages of his side's 22-point win over the Dogs, where he was substituted out of the match and replaced by Patrick Naish.

It soured an otherwise impressive night for the Tigers, who kicked five unanswered goals on either side of half-time to storm from 25 points behind to secure a thrilling victory over the in-form Bulldogs.

Cotchin had been pivotal to the side's response after the main break, finishing with 24 disposals and seven clearances before he was made to come from the field with a tweaked hamstring.

"I think it's a hamstring, unfortunately," Richmond coach Damien Hardwick said afterwards.

"He was incredible tonight, I thought he really led from the front and was part of the resurgence. But he'll obviously miss some weeks, we're not too sure how many it will be.

"It's disappointing. It's just sad to see great players not playing. We're going to miss him for a couple of weeks at least."