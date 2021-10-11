Gypsy King on road to undisputed fight, but Dillian Whyte bout likely next

There were scarcely any British fans to witness the carnage at the T-Mobile Arena, but Fury v Wilder III will go down as one of the greatest, most thrilling encounters in boxing history.

"I believe I beat any man in history," was Fury's verdict, and it is hard to see who could beat the Gypsy King after another jaw-dropping performance made iconic by the guts and glory of the WBC champion.

After finally closing the door on his trilogy with Wilder, it leaves fans asking what is next for Fury?

'I am going to bask in my victory'

Fury, 33, was evasive about his plans in the post-fight news conference, refusing to say who he wanted to face next.

"Before I start thinking about other men I am going to bask in my victory," he said. His co-promoters Bob Arum and Frank Warren were equally cautious about saying too much.

There are multiple options for Fury. He can chase an undisputed fight with Oleksandr Usyk or wait to see how the WBO, WBA (Super) and IBF champion's rematch with Anthony Joshua pans out.

There is also the issue of a WBC challenger with fellow Briton Dillian Whyte taking on Otto Wallin later this month. Fury will be ordered by the WBC to fight the winner of that meeting straight away if a unification bout cannot be arranged.

A mandatory defence is likely to be Fury's next fight.

British fans would love to see Whyte go toe-to-toe with Fury, but the Bodysnatcher has to get past Wallin first and has fallen victim to derailing losses before, such as last year's defeat by Alexander Povetkin.

Three years have passed since Fury fought on home soil, but his US promoters Top Rank will surely be agreeable to a fight with Whyte in the UK early next year. If Wallin wins, Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn confirmed there is a rematch clause for Whyte - which would further complicate matters.

Warren said before the fight he expected Fury's next fight to be a homecoming.

After the victory he told BBC Sport: "I don't know what [the WBC] are going to do but there's no rush because he needs some time out now and whatever he wants to do is what we'll do."