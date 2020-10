Bahader was awarded the title by Guinness World Records on Saturday evening on what, actually, wasn't the old boy's finest night.

He missed a penalty as his team, 6th October, lost 3-2 to El Ayat Sports club in the Egyptian third division.

The former amateur player, who turns 75 on November 3, scored a goal from the penalty spot in his debut match on March.

The record was previously held by 73-year-old Israeli Isaak Hayik.