Former Roos coach lands new gig up north

Shaw left the Kangaroos by mutual agreement in October to deal with personal issues after a turbulent season for the club.

He had two seasons left to run on a three-year contract.

The 39-year-old remains a respected figure in the football industry and will now reunite with Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew.

The pair formed a strong bond in eight years together at Sydney, where Shaw finished his playing career and moved into a coaching position while Dew was an assistant under John Longmire.

Shaw will play a key role for Gold Coast in developing one of the competition's most exciting young lists, featuring high-end draft picks Matt Rowell, Noah Anderson, Ben King, Jack Lukosius and Izak Rankine, among others.

"I am really excited to join the Suns and to play a role in developing the group, both from an on-field and off-field perspective," Shaw said in a club statement.

"It's a great opportunity for me and my family to experience a new city and a new role at a club that is clearly heading in the right direction and I am looking forward to the challenge.

"I've got a great relationship with Stuey (Dew) and I am excited about joining him and the rest of the coaching panel next year and seeing what we can all achieve as a club."

Shaw played 237 games for Collingwood and Sydney, including the Swans' 2012 premiership, and had a 10-19 record in charge of North Melbourne.

He is one of several former senior coaches now locked into assistant or development roles for 2021.