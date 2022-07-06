Fiji Women’s Football side thrash Tonga in friendly match

Fiji started out strong in the game after Vanisha Kumar scored a goal in the 22nd minute before captain Sofi Diyalowai extended their lead to 2-0.

Fiji continued to break through the Tongan defense line leading to Koleta Likuculacula’s 60th minute goal that brought the scoreline to 3-0.

Striker Cema Nasau added Fiji’s fourth 10 minutes later.

20 year old Filomena Racea drew the curtain in the 85th minute with Fiji’s fifth goal.

The teams are preparing for the OFC Women’s Nations Cup later this month.