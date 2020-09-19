Fiji to host Netball World Youth Cup in December 2021

This was announced by the International Netball Federation last night after consultations with all 20 qualified nations.

Federation president, Liz Nicholl, said the tournament is the pinnacle of competition for emerging players and provides a pathway for developing elite players, coaches and match officials.

"We are delighted to announce new dates for the event and look forward to seeing Fiji host another world netball event," Nicholl said.

The tournament was originally scheduled for June but was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The federation says holding the tournament late in 2021 was the strongest preference to come out of the consultations over a 2022 event or cancellation altogether.

Fiji's Minister for Youth and Sports,Praveen Kumar Balam, said they would work closely with the federation and other relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the visiting teams and the hosts and the Fiji public.

"If all goes well, we look forward to extending our Fijian hospitality to all youth athletes and officials from participating countries at the end of next year," Praveen Kumar Balam said.

Exact dates for the rescheduled Youth World Cup will be decided in the coming weeks.