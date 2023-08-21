Fiji’s Ronald Terubea invited as Candidate Master at the NORI International Chess Tournament

In a letter of invitation, the Nauru Chess Federation said “The Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. has granted funds to initiate our first International Chess Tournament.”

“We are pleased to invite you (Terubea) to the NORI International Open Chess Tournament to be held in the Island of Nauru from September 4th to the 14th 2023.”

The NORI International Open is a significant chess tournament open to all player levels.

The letter also confirmed that the tournament will be held at the Nauru USP Community Hall Yaren.

“The event is a classical –round Swiss and we will award the top five players in the open category, one top unrated player, and one top woman player as the only separate category.”

“This invitation will serve as confirmation for Mr Terubea as an accredited person by the Nauru Chess Federation committee for the 1st NORI International Open.”

