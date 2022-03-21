FIFA Foundation helps victims of war in Ukraine

An initial shipment of humanitarian supplies has already been delivered to the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF), while a total of USD 1 million has been allocated for action to be taken.

The needs and response are being evaluated and developed in close coordination between the FIFA Foundation, the UEFA Foundation for Children, FIFA, UEFA, the UAF and FIFA member associations, as well as other football, sport and humanitarian stakeholders.

“In the face of this conflict, we want to do our part and support the people in Ukraine and the ones who have fled the war,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “The FIFA Foundation stands ready to provide some of the needed assistance by working in coordination with the football community in Ukraine and in the region.”

Following a request from the UAF, an initial shipment of first-aid medical kits has already been transported by road to Ukraine to meet the most urgent needs. In total, USD 1 million has been made available to the FIFA Foundation so that it can respond to the growing humanitarian situation in Ukraine and the region. This work is being carried out in collaboration with the football community to provide help where it is most needed.

Besides these humanitarian activities, FIFA has adopted a series of temporary regulatory measures to support professional players and clubs in these difficult times.

Photo supplied