FIBA launches female internship in Pacific

The first part of the programme will run at the end of this year, and aims to provide professional development opportunities through online courses, mentoring and workshops.

Applicants will also relocate to Australia, where they will work on developing a basketball-related project for their national federation back home.

FIBA Oceania Executive Director, David Crocker, said they hoped to see a growth in female players that will eventually lead their country in some capacity.

He said empowering women in basketball was a key objective, and FIBA believes the programme will help achieve those goals.