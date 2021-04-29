Ex-Roo locked in for Demon debut against old mates

After having knee surgery in February, Brown has worked his way into form during three VFL games and will slot into the Demons side for Sunday's clash at Hobart's Blundstone Arena.

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin said the 28-year-old deserved his chance and would boost Melbourne even further after the club's best start to a season in 56 years.

"We're going to play Ben Brown, that is something we will do," Goodwin said.

"We think we can improve our team and he deserves a spot so we're going to pick him.

"He's had three weeks of really strong footy. He's ready to play after a really big training block and we think he can make our team better."