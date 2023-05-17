Draw finalised for OFC U-19 Women’s Championship 2023

The draw was finalised in Port Vila, Vanuatu yesterday.

The tournament will see ten nations from across the Pacific competing, with New Zealand defending the title they won in 2019, defeating New Caledonia in the final in Cook Islands.

Tahiti, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand and Cook Islands are also participating in the tournament which will be held from June 21 to July 8.

The draw was conducted by OFC Head of Competitions, Chris Kemp, OFC President, Lambert Matlock and host President of Fiji Football Federation, Rajesh Patel.

The ten sides were split into three groups: one group of four and two groups of three.

The three group winners, three second-placed teams and the two best third-placed teams will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Photo screenshot OFC Media