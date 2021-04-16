Djokovic upset in Monte Carlo

The 30-year-old Evans emerged triumphant in the pair's first meeting to end the Serb's perfect 10-0 start in 2021.

Djokovic struggled to find any kind of rhythm on a windy day at the ATP Masters 1000 event and committed 45 unforced errors during the two sets, more than double of Evans.

"It hasn't sunk in yet," Evans said in his courtside interview. "I couldn't quite believe the last ball went over the net. It nearly didn't.

"I was pleased, regardless, with how I was playing coming into the match. I felt good. You can never be confident coming into such a big match like that against Novak. It is clearly a big win and I am delighted that I got through."