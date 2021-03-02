Djokovic equals Fed record

Djokovic's ninth Australian Open title last month guaranteed that he would surpass Federer's record next week.

Having reached another milestone in his illustrious career, Djokovic had said he would look to adjust his calendar and make overhauling Federer and Rafa Nadal's joint-record of 20 Grand Slam titles his top priority.

This is Djokovic's fifth stint atop the world rankings. The 33-year-old reclaimed the top spot from Nadal in February last year and finished as the year-end number one for the sixth time - tying the record set by American great Pete Sampras.