Digicel commits $60,000 to AFL Nauru Digicel Cup

The one-year deal is a substantial investment of $60,000 and includes the naming rights of the elite competition - AFL Nauru Digicel Cup Men’s District Competition.

Christopher Manaog, Digicel Nauru CEO, said; “We are delighted to renew our partnership, the AFL Nauru Digicel Cup is the most loved and biggest sporting event in the country. It was a successful 2020 competition and we congratulate the teams that contributed to a great season.”

“At Digicel, we continue to recognize the importance of sports development in the nation for our youth. And as we continue our partnership for another year, we strongly believe the game will grow stronger and reach the next level of competition.”

Digicel will provide cash to help the administration and end-of-season prizes with telecommunications support to organizers for this season.

The AFL Nauru Digicel Cup 2021 kicks-off on Saturday, 29 May

Photo supplied