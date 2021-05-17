Demons on cloud nine after extending winning streak

McDonald was at the centre of everything as Melbourne kept Carlton at a constant arm's length in a comfortable 26-point victory at the MCG. His three goals came from 18 disposals and five marks and included 10 score involvements in another commanding display.

He had come to life when Melbourne needed him, booting all three of his majors in a spell where the Demons kicked six of seven goals on either side of quarter time. It helped turn an early 12-point deficit into a 19-point lead late in the half.

Carlton, at the other end, had spent long periods kicking aimlessly to the advantage of Melbourne pair Jake Lever and Steven May. The brilliant defensive duo continued their fine start to the season, combining for nine marks and 15 intercepts.

Rain lashed the MCG at the long break, but it didn't deter the Demons. Rather, smaller options in the form of Bayley Fritsch (three goals) and Ed Langdon (24 disposals, one goal) joined the party to extend the lead to 31 points.

Harry McKay, determined to keep his advantage atop the Coleman Medal leaderboard intact, kicked consecutive majors – one from the goal line and one from beyond 50m – to finish with three for the afternoon and keep a Blues pulse beating into the final term.

The big forward had played through an early shoulder issue, with his efforts perhaps inspired by Patrick Cripps. His co-captain was among Carlton's best, finishing with 27 disposals, seven clearances and 11 tackles in the wake of his own recent injury concerns.

But it was never going to be enough for the Blues. Clayton Oliver (29 disposals, 10 tackles, one goal) and Christian Petracca (27 disposals, eight clearances) would overwhelm Cripps and his supporting cast, as the Demons cruised to victory.