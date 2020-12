McGregor will fight Dustin Poirier in the headline event of UFC 257 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi on January 23rd.

McGregor who has a 22 win 4 loss UFC record and previously beat Poirier in a featherweight bout six years ago.

The rematch will be a non-title lightweight fight, and will mark McGregor's first fight since January.

McGregor has fought only twice in the UFC since 2016.

Poirier beat New Zealand's Dan Hooker by unanimous decision in June.