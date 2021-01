The bout is a rematch of their 2014 encounter, which McGregor won via a first-round knockout, and will take place in front of a limited number of fans in line with coronavirus protocols.

The Irishman has not fought professionally since beating Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone inside 40 seconds last January.

The 32-year-old McGregor has promised to "deliver a masterpiece", knowing victory could set up a potential mouth-watering rematch with bitter long-term rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.