Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton in Nauru

Due to COVID measures, the Baton is travelling without officials on its journey around the 72 Commonwealth nations and territories, including Nauru.

The public is advised to take care on the road and follow police and relay officials’ instructions as the Baton travels from the airport to the Nauru Olympic Committee (NOC) office where it will be kept under strict security overnight.

The Queen’s Baton is fitted with a 360-degree camera, the Baton has ‘eyes’, and a ‘brain’ which record and transmit imagery and digital information, allowing stories from Commonwealth communities to be told. This is an opportunity to showcase the beautiful sights and sounds of Nauru.

The Baton will be received at the airport today by Team Nauru’s Chef de Mission Leona Waidabu then passed on to Aroeni Calishka Cain.

The Baton relay will officially commence tomorrow, Saturday 5 Feb at 6am from the NOC office, travelling clockwise first around the airport runway, then island wide until its final destination at the Nauru Sports Complex.

The Games will be held in Birmingham, England from 28 July to 8 August.

On 7 October 2021, at a special event at Buckingham Palace, The Queen placed her message to the Commonwealth into the Baton, signifying the start of the 294-day Relay to the 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth. As it travels, the Baton is inspiring people to come together and host moments of celebration ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. //

Photo https://qbr.birmingham2022.com/