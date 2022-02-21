Closing ceremony marks ends of 2022 Beijing Games

Almost 3,000 athletes competed in 109 events across 15 disciplines during the past two weeks.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach called for political leaders "around the world" to be inspired by the athletes' "example of solidarity and peace".

"This unifying power of the Olympic Games is stronger than the forces that want to divide us," he said.

Bach said the athletes had "given peace a chance," with his comments coming amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

"Each and every one of you strived to achieve your personal best. We were deeply touched how you were wishing and cheering for your competitors to achieve their best as well," he said.

"You not only respected each other: you embraced each other, even if your countries are divided by conflict."

Bach also encouraged countries to continue vaccinating against Covid-19, saying: "If we want to finally overcome this pandemic, we must be faster.

"We must aim higher, we must be stronger, we must stand together. Vaccination means caring for each other.

"In this Olympic spirit of solidarity, we call on the international community: give equal access to vaccines for everybody around the world."

Great Britain leave Beijing with two medals - gold in the women's curling and silver in the men's event.

Curling skip Bruce Mouat, who led the men's rink, was the flagbearer for Team GB at the closing ceremony.

The Olympic flame was extinguished, with the next Games taking place in Milan-Cortina in Italy in 2026. The Winter Paralympics begins in Beijing on 4 March.