Chelsea start selling tickets

The club have been unable to sell tickets since owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the government as part of its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Under the changed licence, proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to the Premier League and then be distributed to the relevant party.

The move means Chelsea will be able to sell tickets for their home Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on 6 April and the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on the weekend of 16 April against Crystal Palace.

Away fans can buy tickets for Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, with revenue going to the Premier League.

Abramovich put the club up for sale on 2 March, five days after Russia invaded Ukraine.