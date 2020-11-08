Chelsea secure third place on EPL ladder

Chelsea have 15 points from eight games, one behind surprise leaders Southampton and title holders Liverpool, who visit Manchester City tonight.

Sheffield United are still looking for their first victory of the season and have picked up only one point so far.

Manchester United eased the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 3-1 win at Everton with Bruno Fernandes scoring twice and Edinson Cavani grabbing his first for the club.

United have failed to win at home in the league this season and there were questions over Solskjaer's future after the midweek defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

United are now 13th on the table, while the loss was the third straight defeat for Carlo Ancelotti's side who, after being the early season pace-setters, have now slipped to fifth in the standings.

Crystal Palace crushed Leeds 4-1 to move up to seventh, while further down the table West Ham United scored in stoppage time to beat Fulham 1-0, who missed a penalty with the last kick of the game.