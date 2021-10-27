Chelsea and Arsenal through to League Cup quarters

Chelsea needed penalties to get past Southampton at Stamford Bridge after the game ended 1-1 following 90 minutes.

Thomas Tuchel's side took the lead through a Kai Havertz header just before the break.

Reece James slotted in the decisive spot-kick as Chelsea ran out 4-3 winners on penalties after Theo Walcott and Will Smallbone failed to score for the Saints.

Arsenal eased through with second-half goals from Calum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah in a 2-0 win over struggling Leeds.

League One Sunderland also enjoyed a shootout win, defeating Championship (second-tier) Queens Park Rangers 3-1 after the game in London had ended goalless.

Tomorrow Liverpool play Championship side Preston North End, West Ham United host holders Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur visit Burnley.