 

Cavani cops punishment for using racial term

BY: Loop Pacific
12:21, January 1, 2021
Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been suspended for three games and fined $190,000 after he admitted a Football Association (FA) charge for using a racial term.

The 33-year-old Uruguayan used the word "negrito" in an Instagram post last month after beating Southampton on November 29, before taking it down and apologising.

Cavani will miss United's league game against Aston Villa, the League Cup semi-final against Manchester City and the FA Cup match against Watford as a result of the suspension.

The FA said Cavani would also have to complete "face-to-face education" as part of his punishment.

United said Cavani chose not to contest the charge out of respect for the FA and the "fight against racism in football".

 

Reuters/RNZ Pacific
