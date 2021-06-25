Brisbane Lions end Geelong's six-match AFL winning streak with 44-point triumph

Joe Daniher kicked four goals for the Lions on Thursday night, while Charlie Cameron booted three as Brisbane moved ahead of the Cats to third on the ladder with the 13.16 (94) to 7.8 (50) win.

Daniher and Cameron were ably supported by ex-Cat Lincoln McCarthy and Eric Hipwood, who kicked two goals each.

The victory is Brisbane's sixth straight win at the Gabba and only its second victory over the Cats since 2013, while the result ends Geelong's six-match winning run.

It was not just Brisbane's frontline firing, with Daniel Rich, captain Dayne Zorko and Mitch Robinson among several influential players for the home side.

Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale also played his part, despite an injury scare in the first quarter where he appeared to hurt a shoulder following a tackle by Jeremy Cameron.

In contrast, Geelong's big three forwards — Cameron, Tom Hawkins and Gary Rohan — had a tough night as they were smothered by Brisbane's defence.

All three failed to kick a goal until the fourth quarter when Hawkins and Rohan broke their ducks, with Isaac Smith and Zach Tuohy the only multiple goal kickers for the visitors.

Cats captain Joel Selwood (13 disposals) also had a quiet night by his lofty standards.

The Lions burst out of the blocks in the opening term, dismantling the Cats through the middle of the field with some superlative transition football.

The hosts kicked four unanswered goals — and missed a couple of easy shots — while holding the Cats goalless in the opening.

Their lead had extended to 36 points by the time the Cats got their first goal of the match through Tuohy.

Patrick Dangerfield and Smith added two more as the Cats sparked a mini revival.

The aggression that marked the clash between these two sides in round two re-ignited in the second term with multiple skirmishes between players and 21 free kicks handed out in the quarter.

Out of the chaos, the Lions regained ascendancy and took a 34-point lead into half-time.

That lead had extended to 43 points going into the final quarter, with Cameron's mark of the year contender before his third goal the highlight.

From there the Lions eased home to their 10th win of the season heading into next weekend's trip to South Australia to play Adelaide.

Geelong will host Essendon next weekend.

