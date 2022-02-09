Brady may come back

44-year-old Brady said he was happy with his decision but wouldn't mind reconsidering it six months from now.

"I'm just gonna take things as they come. I think that's the best way to put it and I don't think anything, you know, you never say never," said Brady, who played most of his career for the New England Patriots.

Brady, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, added that the decision to retire was heavily influenced by him missing things outside of sport.

"I think the choice is, everything certainly comes at a cost, and the cost is what am I missing out on other aspects of my life?" he said.

Photo: PHOTOSPORT