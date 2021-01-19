Blues A steal victory from Tigers A in Nauru AFL Men’s elite competition

The Tigers 2.5.17 led the Blues who were yet to score in the first quarter of their match after the Tigers dominated centre clearance and restricted the Blues ball movement.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the Blues played better football in the second quarter with the aid of a breeze and kicked multiple goals to trail the Tigers by 2 goals with the scores; Tigers 5.6.36 Blues 3.4.22.

The Blues resurgence continued in the third quarter to briefly lead before the Tigers settled to lead by a couple of goals at the final change.

With the aid of a strong breeze in the final quarter, the Blues kicked 3 goals to steal victory from the Tigers in the dying seconds of the game. Scores Blues 11.9.75 defeated Tigers A 10.12.72.

Photo source Nauru Media News - NTV