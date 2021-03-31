Big Tiger cops ban for headbutt in fiery VFL practice match

Nyuon's teammate Mabior Chol was also in trouble during the game, charged and fined for being the instigator of a melee.

Box Hill Hawk Jai Newcombe received a one-match ban for striking Chol, but was able to have that reduced to a fine with an early plea. Newcombe was also fined for his involvement in the melee.

Bigoa Nyuon, Richmond, has been charged for Headbutting Box Hill Hawks player Michael Hartley during the third quarter of a VFL Practice Match between Richmond and the Box Hill Hawks on Sunday 28 March at the Swinburne Centre.

Based on the available video evidence and medical report, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct with Medium Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a three match base sanction. The player has no applicable record which impacted the penalty.

The player accepted a two match suspension.