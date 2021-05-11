Banned Eagles forward charged with drug possession

It is understood Rioli was due to fly from Darwin to the Tiwi Islands on April 23 when he was allegedly stopped by a drug detection dog at Darwin Airport.

Northern Territory local court lists show Rioli will face court on Wednesday morning charged with possessing a schedule 2 dangerous drug in a quantity less than traffickable (less than 50 grams) in a public place.

Rioli had been planning to fly to Perth in late April before putting his return on hold due to the state's snap lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19.

The 2018 premiership star is free to train with the Eagles from June 20 and play AFL from August 20 after receiving a backdated two-year ban earlier this year after tampering with a urine sample in 2019.

It is understood West Coast received confirmation of Rioli's impending court date on Tuesday morning, and club officials will meet to formulate a response.

Both the Eagles and the AFL have been contacted for comment.