Ashleigh Barty, Petra Kvitova & Iga Swiatek through to third round

The Australian needed three match points before winning 6-1 7-5 on Arthur Ashe Stadium to pick up her 50th Grand Slam match victory.

The top seed raced through the first set but was unable to convert a match point at 5-3 in the second.

She was broken but responded to eventually serve out the match.

Barty will face American Shelby Rogers or Romanian Sorana Cirstea in the third round.

Meanwhile, German three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber won 6-3 6-2 against Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina to set up an interesting third-round encounter American 2017 champion Sloane Stephens.

The match was originally due to be played on Wednesday but heavy rainfall and high winds led to it being postponed.

The weather in New York was much better on Thursday, less than 24 hours after rain poured on to Louis Armstrong Stadium despite the court having a retractable roof.

Elsewhere, Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek survived a scare to beat France's Fiona Ferro 3-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-0.

She struggled on serve and had 35 unforced errors but won six of her 12 break points as she raced to victory in the deciding set.

Swiatek, the French Open champion in 2020, will face Estonian 28th seed Anett Kontaveit in the third round.

In other action, Czech 10th seed Petra Kvitova saw off compatriot Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (7-4) 6-2.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova will play 17th seed Maria Sakkari in the third round after the Greek beat Czech Katerina Siniakova 6-4 6-2.