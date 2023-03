In a high-pressure match of entertaining footy, Richmond drew with Carlton 8.10.58 a piece.

Nauru Media News reports the Blues led the match early but the Tiger’s hit back with the lead changing hands a couple of times.

The Blues looked to have the match sewn up with just minutes left then Tiger’s gun forward Tom Lynch marked directly in front and calmly kicked a goal to tie the match up with less than a minute to go.

Photo credit Nauru Media News