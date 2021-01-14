AFL Nauru men’s elite competition resumes

Panzer takes on Ubenited and Tigers will be up against Blues in the A division.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports in the B division, Panzer will meet Ubenited again and Aces take on the Blues in the other match.

The competition resumed last weekend after a 2 week break to allow players to enjoy and celebrate Christmas and the New Year with their families.

In the competition opener, reigning premiers Panzer met Lions A.

In an entertaining and hard fought match, the Lions 9.10.64 defeated the reigning premiers Panzer 4.12.36.

In other results and Tigers A was leading comfortably against Ubenide A when officials abruptly stopped the match pending a meeting about the match.

In the B division and reigning premiers, Panzer Eagles defeated Lions B after an even and closely first quarter.

The Eagles were too good for the Lions and got better each quarter running away to score a convincing win.

In the final match, Aces defeated Ubenide B in an entertaining and even contest.

Aces dominated the match and were too good in the end for Ubenide B who displayed flashes of brilliance.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV