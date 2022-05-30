 

AFL Nauru to kick off 2022 season this weekend

BY: Loop Pacific
10:15, May 30, 2022
More than 100 players are expected to participate in the AFL Nauru Men’s Open Digicel Cup 2022.

The tournament will kick of its season on Saturday.

Tournament organisers said, “Registration is now open for the Community Clubs and there are three divisions in A, B and C. Clubs must register a team in division A before they nominate a team to play in the lower divisions.”

“A maximum of 36 players can play in the A division, while 40 can play in division B and 45 in the C Division.”

To participate in the competition, teams are required to submit annual membership of $500, registration of $100 and $20 for each player.

     

