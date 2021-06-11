 

AFL Nauru to develop local players in Digicel Cup

AFL Nauru is keen to develop most of its local players in the Digicel Cup Tournament.

AFL Nauru President, Leona Ruana Cane said competition has been tough in the tournament.

“AFL Nauru is hoping to achieve more developed players from B and C grade to play in the A grade. More successful stories from players or officials or their change of life style from not active to being active and healthy. Hoping to achieve more people living a healthy life from participating in the competition.”

Cane said with teams displaying impressive performances in the 14-week tournament, they have lined up prizes to reward top teams.

“Trophies and Phone Top ups and cash prize for A Grade, B and C Trophies and cash prize.”

Meanwhile, the AFL Nauru Digicel Cup saw a comeback from the UB B team in the results of competition in week 2.

The team lost 64-61 to Aces B in their first game and came back in their next game against Aces C, 112-26.

In the other games, Panzer C defeated Lions C 119-48 and Tiger defeated Blues C 132-27.

     

