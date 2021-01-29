Adelaide Crows chief executive resigns ahead of 2021 AFL season

In a statement, Fagan said he started talking to former club chairman Rob Chapman about "transitioning" out of the role more than a year ago.

"In recent times, we have made a number of key decisions, relating to both football personnel and other areas of strategic focus, with a view to best preparing the club for a post-pandemic Australian sporting landscape," he said.

"The CEO who leads the club through this process must be in it for the long haul and I am not that person, and I firmly believe this position should not be a long-term role for any individual."

"It is demanding and intense and the football industry moves at a fast pace, and I relish the thought of spending some time with my family before embarking on a fresh challenge."

Fagan joined the club in 2014.

Chairman John Olsen told attendees at the club's season launch on Thursday night that the Board of Directors accepted Fagan's decision and reasoning.

"Given the much-talked-about changes that have taken place, including the commencement of a rebuild of the playing list and development of a new strategic plan following the global pandemic among others, the timing is now right," he said.

"When Andrew first arrived at the Crows, he spoke openly about his term being in the vicinity of 5 to 7 years."

Fagan guided the club during some challenging periods including in the wake of former coach Phil Walsh's death in 2015.

"We now need a CEO who will steer the Club through this next phase and Andrew will continue in his role for some time to come to assist in the transition process," Mr Olsen said.

The club is seeking expressions of interests from potential candidates with a view to fill the position "as soon as possible".